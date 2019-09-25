Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
132 Lexington St
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. HALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. HALEY Obituary
HALEY, Paul J. Of Belmont, September 24, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Ellen (McWhirter). Devoted father of Ellen Haley McLean & her husband Richard of Belmont and Maureen Haley Watson & her husband Donald of Amherst, NH. Loving grandfather of Meagan, Connor & Brendan McLean and Grace Watson. Dear brother of the late Leo E., John T., Thomas J., Susanne Haley and Mary Brewer Lee. Loving uncle of several nieces & nephews. Retired maintenance employee, Harvard University. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald, Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8:00 am, followed by Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, September 27th from 4-7 pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. US Army Veteran. Memorials in Paul's memory made be made to the JDRF (Juvenille Diabetes Research Fund) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or at www.jdrf.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Paul J. HALEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now