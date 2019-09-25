|
HALEY, Paul J. Of Belmont, September 24, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Ellen (McWhirter). Devoted father of Ellen Haley McLean & her husband Richard of Belmont and Maureen Haley Watson & her husband Donald of Amherst, NH. Loving grandfather of Meagan, Connor & Brendan McLean and Grace Watson. Dear brother of the late Leo E., John T., Thomas J., Susanne Haley and Mary Brewer Lee. Loving uncle of several nieces & nephews. Retired maintenance employee, Harvard University. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald, Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8:00 am, followed by Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, September 27th from 4-7 pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. US Army Veteran. Memorials in Paul's memory made be made to the JDRF (Juvenille Diabetes Research Fund) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or at www.jdrf.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019