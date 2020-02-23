|
HAMROCK, Paul J. Of Canton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on February 22, 2020, at the age of 80. Born and raised in Boston, Paul graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in the North End and later went on to attend Boston College. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. While growing up, he worked beside his father, head porter, at the Bradford Hotel as a bellboy, a time he spoke of often and fondly. He had a successful career in the publishing industry, where he worked for many years as a circulation director for Business Week Magazine. He was the past president of DistriPress and a member of the 25 Year Club. In his free time, Paul enjoyed visiting the "L" Street Bath House in South Boston. A devoted father, brother, grandfather and friend, Paul will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Paul was the loving father of Sean Hamrock and Joseph Robinson, both of NY. Brother of the late John Hamrock, Mary Hamrock and Claire Cavanaugh. Dear brother-in-law of Michael Cavanaugh of Braintree. Former husband of Terri Newman of NY. Cherished uncle of Tracy Graham, Christine Giglio and Michael Cavanaugh. Grandfather to Riley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, February 26th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, at Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27th, at 12:30 PM, at St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or to Tea Town Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Rd., Ossining, NY 10562. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020