JACOBS, Paul J. Of Arlington, MA, on September 13, 2019, born March 30, 1936, Dusseldorf, Germany. Devoted husband of Mary Ann (Besseck) and father of Elizabeth Curran (Robert), Heidi Boie (Jason), James Jacobs (Chandra Delaney). Brother to Marianne Vreeke and Ilse Schlieper. Paul immigrated to Wisconsin in 1956; served in the U.S. Army; raised a family, and owned a successful plumbing company for many years in MA. A creative craftsman that brought tireless ambition and great ingenuity to all his pursuits; his snow shovel invention one of his favorites. Cherished time with family and friends; loved for his great kindness to others. A lifelong fan of auto racing and driving enthusiast; passionate about life, art, opera and storytelling. Services will be private; if you would like to honor Paul's memory, kindly consider a donation in his name to the , or a Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019