|
|
KOUROYEN, Paul J. Of Richmond, VA, formerly of Medford, July 7th. Companion of 30 years and recent fianc? of Rosalie Casella and her family. Devoted father of Paul Kouroyen, Jr., Dani Kouroyen, Steven Kouroyen and his wife Cheri, and David Kouroyen and his wife Angela. Loving grandfather of 7, and great-grandfather of 2. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Friday, July 19th, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Late Korean War Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019