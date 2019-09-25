Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
157 Washington St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. MCDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. MCDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, Paul J. Of Franklin, formerly of Westwood, died September 22nd, 2019. Beloved spouse of Cindy G. Hayes for 21 years. Loving father of Chris and Rachel McDonald of Attleboro. Loving stepfather of Matthew and Jessica Hayes of Franklin.

Cherished grandfather of Paul Allan of Mansfield.

Brother of Janice and Bill Polin of Westwood, Karen and Liudas Zukauskas of Canton and John and Penny McDonald of Westwood.

Uncle of Billy and Celia Polin, Matt and Liz Polin, Greg and Ashley Polin, Jen and Kevin Marshall, Leah Zukauskas, Amanda and Nick McDonald.

Granduncle of Mari, Will, Matt, John, Isabella, Greg, Teddy, Riley, Jack, Kenny and Karle.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday morning, September 27th from 8:30-9:30am. Following the Visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now