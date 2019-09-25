|
McDONALD, Paul J. Of Franklin, formerly of Westwood, died September 22nd, 2019. Beloved spouse of Cindy G. Hayes for 21 years. Loving father of Chris and Rachel McDonald of Attleboro. Loving stepfather of Matthew and Jessica Hayes of Franklin.
Cherished grandfather of Paul Allan of Mansfield.
Brother of Janice and Bill Polin of Westwood, Karen and Liudas Zukauskas of Canton and John and Penny McDonald of Westwood.
Uncle of Billy and Celia Polin, Matt and Liz Polin, Greg and Ashley Polin, Jen and Kevin Marshall, Leah Zukauskas, Amanda and Nick McDonald.
Granduncle of Mari, Will, Matt, John, Isabella, Greg, Teddy, Riley, Jack, Kenny and Karle.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday morning, September 27th from 8:30-9:30am. Following the Visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019