PAUL J. MCGAFFIGAN


1941 - 2019
McGAFFIGAN, Paul J. Of Arlington and Hollywood, FL, August 13, 2019. Paul leaves his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Marianne of Braintree and her daughter, Catherine; and a stepdaughter, Ronnie White of Arlington and her daughters, Lauren and Sarah. He also leaves a brother, David of Lake Worth, FL, and three nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Anna Corcoran and his brother, James. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
