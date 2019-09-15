|
|
NELSON, Paul J. Age 66, of Carver, died unexpectedly after a long illness on September 12. He is survived by his wife, Lydia, mother, Evelyn of Plymouth, children, Lydia D. (James Martin) of Austin, TX and Joseph of Carver, and sisters, Carol (Blair) Allison of Grove City, PA, Janet Nelson and Linda (Rob) Goreham, both of Danvers, MA. Paul was preceded in death by his father Joseph. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Shepherd Funeral Home in CARVER, with lunch to follow at 2 p.m. for family and friends at Olive Garden at Plymouth Colony Place. Private burial to occur at a later date. The family would like to thank the numerous healthcare providers who supported Paul over the years.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver at 11:00 am, and Visiting Hours will follow until 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Smile Train or your local animal rescue organization. More information please visit:
www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019