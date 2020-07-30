|
|
O'BRIEN, Paul J. Age 80 of Malden, MA passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul grew up in Charlestown and was a longtime resident of Malden. He was a retired electrician and 50-year member of Local 103, IBEW in Boston. Paul was an Air Force Veteran serving in the US & England. He was an active member of the Malden Irish American club & Arlington Men's club & was a longtime volunteer at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital. Paul is survived by his wife Carol (Cerullo) O'Brien, sons Daniel O'Brien, Kevin O'Brien & his wife Beth of Groton. Paul is also survived by his grandchildren Alexander & Julia O'Brien & brother Frederic "Buster" O'Brien & his wife Patricia of Mashpee. He was the son of the late Gerald T. O'Brien and Catherine V. (Hayes) O'Brien. He was the loving brother of the late Gerald O'Brien, Jr., Robert O'Brien & Carol O'Brien. Paul is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Private Services will be held for the immediate family on Tuesday, August 4th followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Paul's name to the Melrose Humane Society, PO Box 760668, Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020