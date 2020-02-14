|
O'CONNOR, Paul J. Age 66, passed away at home with his beloved wife and son by his side on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was the husband of Carol (Madonna) O'Connor and father of Kevin O'Connor. Paul was born in Boston on February 4, 1954, the son of the late John and Carolyn (Robbins) O'Connor. Paul was the oldest of six siblings-they grew up in Dorchester before moving as a family to Brockton, where he eventually worked and raised a family of his own. Paul was a silk-screener at Miller Golf in Rockland for 32 years before becoming a sign-maker at Perma-Line in Brockton over his final 15 working years. In 1981, Paul met his wife Carol-they had a mutual love for attending plays and festivals, and going on road trips to explore New England. They married in 1989 and had their first and only child in 1990. Paul, Carol and Kevin did everything together from weekend day trips to Friday night dinners to simple nights at home watching movies. Paul dedicated much of his time to building a friendship with his son, taking Kevin to many concerts and sporting events. Paul was an avid Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox fan-even in his final weeks, his favorite activity was to watch sports or listen to music with Kevin. Paul loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. Paul is survived by his wife Carol and son Kevin; his siblings Tim and his wife Laurie, Robin and her husband Michael, Amy and her husband Matt, Michael and his wife Siglinde; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. He was also the brother of his late sister Nancy. His smile and genuine kindness is missed by many. Visitation will be held at Cartwright Funeral Homes at 419 N. Main St. in RANDOLPH, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 16, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM, with a Service from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020