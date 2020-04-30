|
O'DONNELL, Paul J. Of Milton, passed away suddenly April 30th. Beloved husband of Ellen A. (Draper). Father of Stacey A. Connolly and her husband Paul of Weymouth and Stephanie A. Kadis and her husband Michael of Holden. Proud Bubba of Ryan, Meaghan, and Devin Connolly and Charley and Carter Kadis. Brother of Ellen Hogan of Dover, NH, Charlie O'Donnell of Bridgewater, John O'Donnell of Wareham, Claire Crawford of Middleboro, Richard O'Donnell of Hyde Park, Robert O'Donnell of Whitman, and James O'Donnell of Middleboro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Veteran United States Army. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020