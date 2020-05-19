|
RABOIN, Paul J. Age 59, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. A longtime Somerville resident, he was predeceased by his parents, Irl and Mary Raboin. Devoted, loving brother of Mimi Williams and her husband Kevin, Nancy Colleameno, Jim Raboin, Suzanne Perry and her partner Mike Nighelli. Warmly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Debby Puleio, Kevin Williams and his wife Brenda, Kelly Williams, Jimmy Raboin, Julianne Perry and her husband Anthony, Amanda Pereira and her husband Claudio. Uncle to many great-nieces and nephews. Beloved by many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He will be buried with his family at Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington, MA. A remembrance of Paul will be held in the Post-Covid future. Paul was a quiet soul. As many know, he would give you the shirt off his back and ask nothing in return. He would listen to your troubles and never breathe a word of his own struggles. He loved 70's classic rock and had an incredible memory for world history, music history, and sporting events. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020