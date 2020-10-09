1/
PAUL J. REILLY
REILLY, Paul J. Of Brookfield, NH, age 71, September 24th. Devoted husband of 50 years to Carol (Joyce) Reilly. Loving father of Paul Reilly, Jr. & his wife Hana of Hopkinton, Shannon Reilly of Northboro, Heather Parham & her husband Colin of Hudson and Jessica Russo & her husband Richard of Brookfield, NH. Proud Papa of Rian, Joseph, Caleb, and Keegan Russo, Misha and Kuba Reilly and Reggie & Jim Parham; four siblings Patricia Clancy, Jeanne Shimkus & Stephen & John Reilly, all of Quincy; brother-in-law to Tom & Ellen Joyce of Southboro, Susan Roy of Florida and Patricia Reilly of Braintree; fourteen nieces & nephews and nine great-nieces & nephews. Predeceased by his siblings, James and Carolyn Reilly. Graduate of South Boston High School 1967. U.S.M.C. Veteran from 1967-1971. Served 2 tours in Vietnam. Tractor trailer owner/operator, devout New England Patriots fan and active volunteer in his community of Framingham for over 38 years. Donations may be made in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, website: https://vva.org/donate/ email: HGSP@vva.org or phone 301-585-4000. A private family Service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, www.csnh.com

