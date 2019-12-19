|
|
RYAN, Paul J. Jr. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, December 16, 2019. Beloved son of the late Paul J. and Gertrude L. (Murphy) Ryan. Cherished and devoted brother of Kathleen Ferguson-Belliveau and her husband Ducky of North Billerica, the late Patricia Marino and her late husband James, the late Ellen Mastrangelo and her late husband Paul. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Frank Frisoli and his wife Janice of Winchester. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, December 23rd, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the American Diabetes Assoc. of New England, 260 Cochituate Rd., 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019