SANTACROCE, Paul J. Age 72, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019, with his wife by his side. Paul is the loving husband of Gail (Delcore) Santacroce for 32 years. Paul is survived by his brother Joseph Santacroce and his wife Paula. He is also survived by his uncle Biddy Santacroce and his wife Jean and his sister-in-law Donna O'Neill and her husband Kevin. Paul was born in 1946 to his parents, the late Joseph and Mary (Burrows) Santacroce. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his best friends, Jim, Ed and Al.
Paul was a devoted husband, who loved being around his family and friends. He fought a courageous battle against cancer. He was an avid boater who had a love for the ocean. Paul owned and operated Superior Carpet, Inc., until he later retired. He was known for his gentle soul and always being kind and putting others first. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., KINGSTON, on Wednesday, December 11, from 4:00 to 8:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12, at St. Joseph's Church in Kingston, at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Ste. 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019