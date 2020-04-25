Boston Globe Obituaries
PAUL J. SCIABA

SCIABA, Paul J. Of Wakefield. Apr. 22. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Sampieri) Sciaba. Loving father of Paul J. Sciaba, Jr. & wife Leanne Russell of Wakefield, Lee (Sciaba) Lentz & husband Tony Lentz of Byfield, & the late Gregg Sciaba of Wayland. Cherished Papa of Zachary, Dylan, Anthony, Alden, Melanie, & Andrew. Services for Paul will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember, and celebrate his life. His family welcomes your words of love and support online at mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
