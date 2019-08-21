|
|
SOKOLOVE, Paul J. Of Beverly, August 21st, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Devoted husband of Christine Hayes-Sokolove. Beloved brother of Ellen Desmond and her husband Jack Passadore of Rio Vista, CA and Debra Goldman and her husband Norman of Marblehead. Dear son-in-law of Marion T. Hayes of Chelsea. Brother-in-law of Marion Keating and her husband John of Burlington, Barbara Lynn Hayes and her companion Shawn of Wakefield and Eileen Johnson and her husband Thomas of Salisbury. Loving uncle of David and his wife Ora, Andrew, Daniel, Cristina and Emily and great uncle of Ayelet and Shaia. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 175 Lake St., Peabody on Friday, August 23rd at 10 AM. Please meet inside cemetery gate at 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Boston, MA 02110-2700 or at www.cjp.org or to Mass Veterinary Referral Hospital, 20 Cabot Rd., Woburn, MA 01801. Smith Funeral Home
617-889-1177
smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019