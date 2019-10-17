|
SWAN, Paul J. Of Woburn, October 15th, at eighty seven years of age. Beloved husband of Nancy (DelTorto) Swan. Devoted father of Lisa M. McCarthy and her husband John, Barbara G. Swan-Stocker and her husband Robert, all of Woburn. Dear brother of Marjorie Dwyer, Richard, Joseph, David Swan and sister-in-law Verna Del Torto. Loving "Grampy" of Alison Rogg, her husband Tom, Julie and Brian McCarthy, Robert and Renee Stocker. Paul is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Monday, October 21st, at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Monday, 9-11 a.m. prior to the Service. Remembrances may be made in honor of Paul to the Kaplan House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019