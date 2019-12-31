Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
PAUL J. VAILLANCOURT


1981 - 2019
PAUL J. VAILLANCOURT Obituary
VAILLANCOURT, Paul J. Of Clinton, formerly of Boxborough and Waltham. December 30, 2019. Husband of Jennifer M. (Rapoza) Vaillancourt of Clinton; father of Jason E. Vaillancourt of Ashby/Clinton; son of Leslie A. Angelo (Robert) of Moultonborough, NH and Leo P. Vaillancourt (Karen) of Austin, TX; brother of Thomas A. Vaillancourt (Carla) of Waltham, Robert J. Angelo, Jr. (Leyla) of Haverhill, Michael G. Angelo (Casey) of Revere and Richard C. Angelo (Nichole) of Arlington; son-in-law of James H. and Carol B. (Bergman) Rapoza of Winthrop; also survived by 12 nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, January 5th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in his memory may be made to Worcester Academy, Athletics Department/Sports Medicine, 84 Providence Street, Worcester, MA 01604. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
