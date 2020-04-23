|
FRENI, Paul John Of Belmont, passed away on April 22. Beloved son of Stella Rose Freni (Lanza) and the late Santi Freni of Belmont. Loving brother of Joy Freni of Belmont and David Joseph Freni and his wife Cynthia Russo of Pembroke. Funeral Services are private. Please visit www.devitofuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to Belmont Watertown SPORT at Friends of Belmont SPORT c/o MaryAnn Miller, 68 Walnut St., Belmont, MA 02478.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020