Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL FRENI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL JOHN FRENI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL JOHN FRENI Obituary
FRENI, Paul John Of Belmont, passed away on April 22. Beloved son of Stella Rose Freni (Lanza) and the late Santi Freni of Belmont. Loving brother of Joy Freni of Belmont and David Joseph Freni and his wife Cynthia Russo of Pembroke. Funeral Services are private. Please visit www.devitofuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to Belmont Watertown SPORT at Friends of Belmont SPORT c/o MaryAnn Miller, 68 Walnut St., Belmont, MA 02478.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -