|
|
LANDRY, Paul Joseph Of West Yarmouth, formerly of Waltham, July 22nd, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Anne F. (Sexton) Landry.
Paul is survived his devoted & loving children Michelle Landry Balian and her husband Jason of Shrewsbury; Katherine F. Niemi and her husband Derek of Northborough; Waltham Firefighter Michael Paul Landry and his wife Jodi of Waltham; Paul E. Landry and his wife Maureen of Wilmington; and Eugene "Gene" G. Landry and his wife Donna of Tewksbury; his cherished grandchildren, Kristopher Mark and Alexander Paul Landry; Michaela Kelly and Avery Kelly Landry; Jon Paul, Isabella Anne and Benjamin Francis Niemi; and Hadley Conneely and Brayden Landry Balian; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Alexander, Jr., Melody and Liam; and his dear siblings, Phyllis Cincotta Toni Landry both of Waltham and the late Theresa Austin, Lorraine LeBlanc, Leonard and Armand Landry. In addition, he is survived by many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Paul's Life at St. Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow with United States Navy Honors at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Parking attendants will be on duty.
The family would the express their sincere appreciation & thanks for the wonderful care provided to Paul at Care One in Millbury, the VNA Hospice and the Heart Center in Hyannis.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019