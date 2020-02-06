|
McCARTHY, Paul Joseph Age 82, of Lynchburg, VA died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Theresa (Joseph) McCarthy and the beloved father of Mary McCarthy of Lynchburg and Anne McCarthy of Rye, NY. In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his grandsons Dylan Patrick Wright of Lynchburg and Samuel McCarthy Askin of Rye. Paul grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, attending St. Ann's School and Matignon High. A believer in higher education, he earned his Bachelor's degree at Northeastern, his Master's degree at UMass, Boston, and his Doctorate of Education at Seton Hall. Paul loved sports and played basketball and baseball in high school and college. A lifelong Red Sox fan, Paul patiently waited 67 years for a World Series win. He served in the Naval Reserve as a Corpsman. Paul was an educator who taught in several school systems before becoming a high school guidance counselor, retiring as Director of Guidance at Nutley High School in Nutley, NJ. Paul was outgoing, other-centered, kind and caring. He will be missed. A Service to Celebrate Paul's Life will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lynchburg, VA on Saturday, February 8th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay St., Lynchburg, VA 24504.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020