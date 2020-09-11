O'LEARY, Paul K. Of Stoughton and East Sandwich, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the Copley at Stoughton. He was predeceased by his wife Diane Deltano O'Leary in March 2019. He leaves his two children, Erin Kittell and her husband Stephen of Beverly, and Justin O'Leary and his wife Kathleen of Worcester. He was the beloved Pops of three grandchildren: Ethan Kittell and Patrick and Kate O'Leary. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was born in South Boston, the son of the late Jeremiah and Muriel O'Leary. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald O'Leary. He was a longtime resident of Stoughton. Paul received his undergraduate degree from Boston College. He did post graduate work earning a Master's degree in education from Boston State College. He was an educator for over 40 years starting in the Stoughton school system as a guidance counselor and then moved on to become an administrator in Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School where he was a superintendent for 13 years. Paul and his wife Diane loved to travel throughout the United States and abroad. He cherished spending time with his family on the beach in Sandwich. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at the Copley for their loving care and support that was given to Paul during his stay. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for calling hours at Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park Street, STOUGHTON on September 19th from 8:00 – 8:30am, followed by a funeral mass at St. James Church, 560 Page Street Stoughton at 9:00am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Boston College, Office of University Advancement Development, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store