KATZ, Paul Of Dedham, passed on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born on May 17, 1934 to the late Rose and Abraham Katz, Paul graduated Roxbury Memorial High School and Northeastern University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. Paul's legacy is the parents, nine siblings, and dozens of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews who "Uncle Paul" supported and loved unconditionally and who cherished him for his fierce loyalty to his family, his generous, caring, grateful, and incredibly fun spirit, and his model integrity and values. Paul was the epitome of "cool." A phenomenal, multi-team sport athlete, he become the number two-ranked handball player in the country. As a born motivator, Paul's career centered on the strength and conditioning of professional athletes, including the New England Patriots and professional Boxers. The brother of the late Maishe Katz, Victor Katz, Ann Katz, Martha Bloom, Shelley Cohen, Etta Kerman, and Susan Holstein, Paul is survived by his loving devoted sisters, Merle Ratner from Canton and Claire Stearns from Needham, and sister-in-law Susan Katz from Fayetteville, NY. He was married to Elena Malin of Dedham. Beloved by his family and friends, Paul will be missed more than words can say. Paul will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to Hebrew Senior Life www.hebrewseniorlife.org or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020