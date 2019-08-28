|
LING, Paul Kimberley Age 66, died at Norwood Hospital on August 22, 2019. A resident of Sharon, MA since 1985, he and his wife, Dr. Theslee (Joy) DePiero, also owned a home in Edgartown, MA since 1991. Born in Lynbrook, L.I., New York, on July 12, 1953, he was the son of Frank Hayes Ling and Annette Anna Larned. Dr. Ling is survived by his wife, Dr. Theslee DePiero of Sharon, MA, his daughter, Alexandra Ling of Morganton, NC, his sister and her husband, Dr. Deirdre Ling and Mr. Edward Russell, of West Tisbury, MA and Bonita Springs, FL, his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Brent Baxter of St. Louis, MO, and his nephews, Mr. Jared Baxter of Los Angeles, CA and Mr. Grant Baxter of St. Louis, MO. A Celebration of his Life will take place at the Boston Center for Contemplative Practices, 760 Beacon Street, Newton, MA 02459, at a date and time to be determined. Donations in Paul's name may be made to either Rahob Rinpoche, (checks made out to Rahob Dharma Center), 18 Hewitt Rd., Petersburg, NY 12138, or the Pointing Out the Great Way Foundation: PointingOutThe Great Way.org/donations For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019