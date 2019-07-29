|
|
KONSTADT, Paul Of Salem, MA, lost his battle with cancer on July 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marin Konstadt, and the loving father of Nicholas and Marissa Konstadt. Paul's heart was always in politics and public advocacy. During Paul's journalism and writing career, he worked on air in TV news, and as a local and national reporter/producer and editor for National Public Radio. Paul's voice was well known to WBUR listeners in the 1980s. He also worked as a business journalist at the Lowell Sun before working as a financial writer for Standard and Poor's and other business publications. Visiting Hours: Please join us for a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at the Cotting-Smith Assembly House, 136 Federal Street, Salem, MA. Donations may be made in memory of Paul to the MGH Interventional Pulmonary Program, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019