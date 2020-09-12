1/1
PAUL KOVALCHIK
1926 - 2020
KOVALCHIK, Paul Age 94, of Hingham, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Paul was born in Luzerne, PA, February 18, 1926, the son of first-generation immigrants, George and Ann (Oravec) Kovalchik. Paul was a United States Air Force three-war veteran who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Paul was a man of eternal greatness who served his country and his family with endless pride. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline of 64 years, a son, Joseph and his wife Rose of Littleton, MA, a daughter, Karen Simeone and her husband Joseph of Stoughton, MA, four grandchildren, Jennifer Pearlstein, Michael Simeone, Sarah Kovalchik, Nicholas Kovalchik, and one great-granddaughter, Mia Pearlstein. He is predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 9-10:30 AM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home, 670 Washington St., Braintree, MA, 02184.

Please see www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online guest book and directions.



Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
