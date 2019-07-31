|
|
D'EON, Paul L. Age 83, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019. Paul was the beloved husband of Mary L. (Sheehan) D'Eon, devoted father of Eileen Fenick & her husband Mark of Sammamish, WA and Daniel D'Eon & his wife Janine of Pepperell, loving "Grampy" of Deven, Emily, Lindsay, Brady, Ethan, Noah and Liam, cherished son of the late Isaie and Redina (D'Entremont) D'Eon, dear brother of Barbara D'Eon, Elaine LeBlanc both of West Roxbury and Steve D'Eon & his wife Mary of Needham, brother-in-law of Robert & Ann Sheehan. Paul is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Monday, August 5th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dorothy's Church, Main St., (Rte. 38), Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019