DELANEY, Paul L. Jr. of Northborough, formerly of Woburn, died Sunday, December 1st, at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Beloved husband of Joanne (DeCota) Delaney of Northborough. Devoted father of Sean Delaney, his wife Kelly of Manchester by the Sea, Michael Delaney, his wife Kristina of Arlington, Brendan Delaney of South Boston, Patrick Delaney, his wife Sherri of ME, Kathleen Delaney of Melrose and beloved stepfather of Matthew Borsini, Andrea Taylor and Lauren Borsini. Dear brother of Leonard Delaney, his wife Linda of Woburn and John Delaney, his wife Mary of Gardner. Adored grandfather of Megan, Patrick, Joseph, Kimberlee, Courtney, Brittney, Bobby, Isabella, Daniel, David, Dylan, Caitlin, and Casey, and beloved step-grandfather of Taylor and Tashawna Spellen, Clara and Alice Borsini, Andrew Taylor, Laci and Tatum Chase, and great-grandfather of Delaney Ayer. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Tuesday, December 10th, at 9 a.m., with his Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m., in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, from 4–7 p.m. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to the . 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019