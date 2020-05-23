|
FORD, Paul L. Sr. Retired Fire Chief Town of Winthrop Of Winthrop, May 18, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Eileen (Coilty) Loving father of Paul L. Ford, Jr., James J. Ford and the late Deborah Brown. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop, St., Winthrop on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow the Mass in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020