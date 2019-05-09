Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
PAUL L. GIRARD

PAUL L. GIRARD Obituary
GIRARD, Paul L. Of Dedham, May 7, 2019. Beloved son of M. Rita (DesRoches) Girard of Dedham and the late John L. Girard Jr. Loving brother of Thomas A. Girard of Newark, VT; David C. Girard and his wife Mary of Dedham; Mark D. Girard of Dedham and the late Michael J. Girard. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Paul was a retired employee of Ryan Building Materials of Westwood. Funeral Service in the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Tuesday, May 14, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For online guestbook and directions, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 10 to May 12, 2019
