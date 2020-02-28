Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL L. PERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL L. PERRY Obituary
PERRY, Paul L. Age 94, of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He is the beloved husband of Mary Louise (Murphy) Perry and would be married for 72 years on March 28. Born in Cambridge, MA on May 20, 1925, the son of the late Samuel L. and Helen (Brennan) Perry. He is the brother of the late Russell Perry, Francis Robert "Bob" Perry, and Arthur Perry.

Funeral will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 8:00AM from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), BELLINGHAM, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cedar St., Milford, MA with military honors. Visiting Hours are on Sunday, March 1st from 4PM to 7PM at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -