PERRY, Paul L. Age 94, of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He is the beloved husband of Mary Louise (Murphy) Perry and would be married for 72 years on March 28. Born in Cambridge, MA on May 20, 1925, the son of the late Samuel L. and Helen (Brennan) Perry. He is the brother of the late Russell Perry, Francis Robert "Bob" Perry, and Arthur Perry.
Funeral will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 8:00AM from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), BELLINGHAM, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cedar St., Milford, MA with military honors. Visiting Hours are on Sunday, March 1st from 4PM to 7PM at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020