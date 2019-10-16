|
|
SINGER, Paul L. Age 88, of Beverly, formerly of Peabody, entered eternal rest on October 16, 2019. Devoted husband of Sheila (Levine). Beloved father of Julie Singer and Marcy & her husband Lee Winer. Adored grandfather of Melissa, Adam, Paula, and Lauren. Dear brother of Gerald & his wife Nancy Singer. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Friday, October 18, at 1:45 PM. Condolence Calls may be made at the home of Gerald & Nancy Singer, following the interment until 6PM, Saturday evening, 6-9PM and Sunday 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019