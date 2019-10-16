Boston Globe Obituaries
PAUL L. SINGER Obituary
SINGER, Paul L. Age 88, of Beverly, formerly of Peabody, entered eternal rest on October 16, 2019. Devoted husband of Sheila (Levine). Beloved father of Julie Singer and Marcy & her husband Lee Winer. Adored grandfather of Melissa, Adam, Paula, and Lauren. Dear brother of Gerald & his wife Nancy Singer. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Friday, October 18, at 1:45 PM. Condolence Calls may be made at the home of Gerald & Nancy Singer, following the interment until 6PM, Saturday evening, 6-9PM and Sunday 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
