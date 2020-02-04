|
VERBANAS, Paul L. Of Burlington, formerly of East Boston, Feb. 3. Beloved husband of the late Ida (Piccinini). Loving father of Carol Buccieri & her husband Sal of Haverhill, formerly of Boxford and Robert Verbanas of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Dina, Joanna, Andrea & David Buccieri. Great-grandfather of Elise & Sam Tilden. Brother of the late Bob Verbanas and Daisy Laskey. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020