|
|
WILLIAM, Paul L. Age 87, of Scituate, died surrounded by his family after a sudden illness on October 6, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rose Ellen (Wedge) Paul. Beloved father to Deborah Healey, her husband Stephen of Medway and Scituate, MA, Timothy Paul of Plymouth, MA, Peter Paul of Sagamore Beach, MA and Julie Nicolo, her husband Jeffrey of Scituate, MA. Cherished "grampa" to Caitlin and Meghan Healey, Kelsey and Nathan Paul, Bridget, William and Theresa Nicolo. He was predeceased by his parents, Brainard C. Paul and Dorothy Andrews Paul, and brother, Richard Paul.
Bill was born in Limington, ME, and received his B.S. from the University of Maine, Orono and his M.S. from the University of New Hampshire. Before his lengthy career in sales management for Holt, Rinehart and Winston and later, Prentice Hall, he was a high school chemistry teacher.
In retirement, he enjoyed golf and he was the founder of the Widows Walk senior league where he was a friend to many.
A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 4pm-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11am, from the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of William L. Paul, to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019