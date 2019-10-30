|
|
LAMBRECHT, Paul Of Norwood, Oct. 29, beloved husband of Cynthia (Brousseau) Lambrecht, loving father of Daniel Lambrecht and his wife Jillian of Wayland, Allison Webster and her husband Benjamin of Norwood and Andrea Bremner and her husband Devon of SC, brother of Stephen Lambrecht, Michael Lambrecht and Katherine Lambrecht, all of Dedham and the late David Lambrecht. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Monday, at 10:30AM, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 62 Cedar St., Dedham. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Parkinsons Disease Assoc., 72 East Concord St., C3, Boston, MA 02118 would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019