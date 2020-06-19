|
|
FLYNN, Paul Leo Sr. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Paul Flynn, Sr. of Boston, formerly of Newton, loving husband to Susan Leonard Flynn and father of five children, passed away at the age of 91. Paul was born May 3, 1929 in Newton, MA to Catherine Ryan Flynn. He attended Cabot School, Lawrence Academy, and Fordham University. He was the retired owner of Stop Loss Insurance Brokers in Boston. He was the unofficial mayor of Back Bay, although he may have thought it was official. He worked in the city for 60 years and knew every shop owner, police officer, and neighbor. He was always impeccably dressed and known for his pocket squares and colorful ties however he rarely wore socks, even in the winter. He greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. Paul met his lunch friends, a group of up to 30 regulars, every day for many years at JC Hillary's, Joe's American Bar and Grill, or Davio's. Paul loved vacationing in Cape Cod and Palm Beach, FL. He loved to shop and go to the beach. He was a family man that loved spending time with his four children, nine grand children and four great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Flynn and daughter, Lisa Flynn. He is survived by his wife, Susan Leonard Flynn of Boston and four children: Paul Flynn, Jr. of Roslindale, Ned Flynn of Wenham, Catherine Cray of Amherst, NH, and Deirdre Flynn-Hewett of Bedford, NH. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to The Bridge Center, 470 Pine St., Bridgewater, MA 02324, thebridgectr.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020