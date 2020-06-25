Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St
Newton, MA
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
Holyhood Cemetery
Brookline, MA
PAUL LEO FLYNN Sr.


1929 - 2020
FLYNN, Paul Leo Sr. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Paul Flynn, Sr. of Boston, formerly of Newton, loving husband to Susan Leonard Flynn and father of five children, passed away at the age of 91. Family and friends are invited to share a Celebration of Paul's Life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the The Bridge Center, 470 Pine St., Bridgewater, MA 02324, thebridgectr.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
