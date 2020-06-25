|
FLYNN, Paul Leo Sr. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Paul Flynn, Sr. of Boston, formerly of Newton, loving husband to Susan Leonard Flynn and father of five children, passed away at the age of 91. Family and friends are invited to share a Celebration of Paul's Life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the The Bridge Center, 470 Pine St., Bridgewater, MA 02324, thebridgectr.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020