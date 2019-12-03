|
GEORGE, Paul Leo Sr. Age 74, of Kennebunk, died November 30, 2019 in Scarborough, ME. He was born in Boston on September 24, 1945, the son of James F. George, Jr. and Irene E. (Simmons) George. He graduated from Marian High School in Natick, MA, and then earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. He was also a graduate of the Wentworth Institute.
On April 24, 2004, he married Mary Farrell in Stoneham, MA. Together they shared 15 wonderful years of marriage.
Paul was a Telecommunications Engineer for the former Bell Atlantic Company (now Verizon) for over 35 years.
He and Mary loved travelling to warm weather spots, especially Florida and Aruba. Spur of the moment road trips were also a favorite for visiting friends and family. Paul was an avid football and baseball fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mary (Farrell) George, a son, Paul Leo George, Jr., two daughters, Melissa Roscoe and Jennifer Smith and husband Bob, three grandchildren, Laura E. Smith, James George and Sarah Smith, two great-grandchildren, Ellianna Louise George and Raya Kaczkowsky.
Memorial Service December 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, KENNEBUNK. Memorial donations to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019