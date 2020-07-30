|
|
ABARE, Paul Louis Age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 28, while vacationing with his family in the Outer Banks, NC. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Brown) Abare for 46 years. Paul is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law: Julie and Ryan Schmitt of Melrose, MA, and Katherine Abare of Melrose. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Matthew and Grace Schmitt. Paul was born in Malden, MA, the son of the late Sidney Abare and Phyills (Winsor) Abare. He is survived by his sisters, Patrica Abare, Marie Abare and Joan Farnsworth. He was also predeceased by one sister, Ruth Abare. Paul lived in Malden for many years before moving to Melrose. He received his undergraduate degree from North Adams State University and his Master's Degree from Boston State College. From 1970-2015, Paul served proudly as an educator and assistant principal in the Malden School System. For over 36 years, Paul took great joy in working in the school system teaching students and helping teachers - a perfect fit for his trademark friendliness, optimism, patience, and sense of humor. Paul was a member of Incarnation Church in Melrose, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered with CCD. He proudly went on two missionary trips to the Dominican Republic - experiences he found truly rewarding. Paul was, above all else, a devoted family man. He relished family dinners each night, Outer Banks trips, holidays, gardening, and playing with his two grandchildren. His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 4th, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, MELROSE. A Mass will be celebrated at Incarnation Church in Melrose. In light of the pandemic, if unable to attend, your loving thoughts and memories alone will be a comfort to the family. Should you wish to make a donation in Paul's memory, support for the or the Mission of Cevicos, Dominican Republic www.holyfamilycevicos.com will be appreciated. To send a message of condolence, please visit
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020