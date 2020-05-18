|
COFFEY, Paul M. Of Woburn, on Saturday, May 16th, at the age of eighty-five. Beloved husband of 61 years to Ruth M. (Wilson) Coffey. Cherished father of Michael Coffey, his wife Kathy Jones of Medford and Denise Coffey of Malden. Dear brother of Mary Anne Miller, her husband Bob of Malden. Loving son of the late Martin and Mary (Hurley) Coffey. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. Remembrances may be made in honor of Paul to The Catholic TV Program, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA or to the Catholic Appeal, 66 Brooks Drive, Braintree, MA 02184. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020