Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL COFFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL M. COFFEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL M. COFFEY Obituary
COFFEY, Paul M. Of Woburn, on Saturday, May 16th, at the age of eighty-five. Beloved husband of 61 years to Ruth M. (Wilson) Coffey. Cherished father of Michael Coffey, his wife Kathy Jones of Medford and Denise Coffey of Malden. Dear brother of Mary Anne Miller, her husband Bob of Malden. Loving son of the late Martin and Mary (Hurley) Coffey. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. Remembrances may be made in honor of Paul to The Catholic TV Program, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA or to the Catholic Appeal, 66 Brooks Drive, Braintree, MA 02184. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -