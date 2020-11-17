1/1
PAUL M. COHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHAN, Paul M. Of Medford, formerly of Andover and North Reading, died unexpectedly on November 14, 2020, at age 54. Son of the late William E. and Frances T. (Tobin) Cohan. Survived by his sisters, Tracey F. Lacroix and Mary K. Dascoli, both of Andover, and his brothers, Mark R. Cohan of Lowell, Michael J. Cohan and his wife Patricia (Demetri) Cohan of New Jersey, Christopher T. Cohan of Andover, John F. Cohan and his wife JoAnne M. (Krocker) Cohan of Tewksbury and several nieces and nephews. Beloved Godfather of Cassidy M. Cohan of Tewksbury. Brother of the late William E. Cohan, Jr., a former North Reading Police Officer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be private visitation on Thursday, November 19, at Croswell Funeral Home. His Funeral Mass will be open to all friends and family and will be held at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover, MA on Friday, November 20, at 11:00 AM, followed by Interment at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. He owned his own high tech/engineering firm in San Francisco, working most of his life as a quality recruiter of high tech talent. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Paul M. COHAN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
Croswell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved