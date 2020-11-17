COHAN, Paul M. Of Medford, formerly of Andover and North Reading, died unexpectedly on November 14, 2020, at age 54. Son of the late William E. and Frances T. (Tobin) Cohan. Survived by his sisters, Tracey F. Lacroix and Mary K. Dascoli, both of Andover, and his brothers, Mark R. Cohan of Lowell, Michael J. Cohan and his wife Patricia (Demetri) Cohan of New Jersey, Christopher T. Cohan of Andover, John F. Cohan and his wife JoAnne M. (Krocker) Cohan of Tewksbury and several nieces and nephews. Beloved Godfather of Cassidy M. Cohan of Tewksbury. Brother of the late William E. Cohan, Jr., a former North Reading Police Officer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be private visitation on Thursday, November 19, at Croswell Funeral Home. His Funeral Mass will be open to all friends and family and will be held at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover, MA on Friday, November 20, at 11:00 AM, followed by Interment at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. He owned his own high tech/engineering firm in San Francisco, working most of his life as a quality recruiter of high tech talent.