|
|
FEELEY, Paul M. Of Shirley, formerly of Newton, May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle A. (Allen) Feeley. Son of the late John R. and Catherine A. (Moran) Feeley. Brother of Catherine Bannon (Thomas) of West Newton and the late John R. Feeley, III. Son-in-law of William and Irene Allen of Palm Coast, FL. Brother-in-law of Lauralee Ouellette (Jay), Robin Moritz (Dave), and William Allen, Jr. (Kim). Uncle of Thomas Bannon (Amanda), Brian Bannon (Michaela Kilcullen), Karl and Roy Ouellette, Kristen and Joseph Moritz, Victoria Allen and the late Paul Ouellette. Paul's immediate family will gather for a private Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th in The Joyce Funeral Home, WALTHAM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Others may view the Service at that time by visiting distantlink.com/joyce.html For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020