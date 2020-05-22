Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
PAUL M. FEELEY

PAUL M. FEELEY Obituary
FEELEY, Paul M. Of Shirley, formerly of Newton, May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle A. (Allen) Feeley. Son of the late John R. and Catherine A. (Moran) Feeley. Brother of Catherine Bannon (Thomas) of West Newton and the late John R. Feeley, III. Son-in-law of William and Irene Allen of Palm Coast, FL. Brother-in-law of Lauralee Ouellette (Jay), Robin Moritz (Dave), and William Allen, Jr. (Kim). Uncle of Thomas Bannon (Amanda), Brian Bannon (Michaela Kilcullen), Karl and Roy Ouellette, Kristen and Joseph Moritz, Victoria Allen and the late Paul Ouellette. Paul's immediate family will gather for a private Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th in The Joyce Funeral Home, WALTHAM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Others may view the Service at that time by visiting distantlink.com/joyce.html For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
