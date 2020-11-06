HENRICKS, Paul M. DVM, Director of Specialty Medicine, Diplomat in the American College of Veterinary Medicine Paul Murray Henricks, age 68, DVM, MVetSc, DACVIM, Milton, MA was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He married Patricia (Tricia) Gallo PhD, DVM June 18,1988 In Saskatoon. Paul passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston on September 9th after suffering a heart attack two days earlier at Beth Israel Deaconess-Milton Hospital. He was a member of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, American Veterinary Medical Association, Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association and the American Association of Feline Practitioners. He leaves behind not only Patricia, but innumerable veterinary colleagues, patients and clients he served over the years. He studied and practiced veterinary medicine in Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Regina, Canada. He completed his residency training in internal medicine and his Masters of Veterinary Science at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan and was an assistant professor there until moving to Massachusetts in 1988. He specialized in Internal medicine at South Shore Veterinary Associates, Cape Animal Referral, Vetcision Referral, Westford Veterinary Emergency and Referral. The Boston Cat Hospital and VCA Roberts Animal Hospital. He is remembered as an extremely talented man who gave wholeheartedly to many interns, residents and clients over the years. Paul always had a passion for everything to do with flying. He was licensed to fly ultralight planes, enjoyed gliding and loved hot air ballooning. His days off were spent either volunteering at the New England Air Museum in Hartford Connecticut or building vintage model airplanes. He cherished his Devon Rex Cats. Tricia recalls their favorite travels to Tanzania and Kenya, the Galapagos Islands, Botswana, South Africa, Egypt including Cairo and Nile, and scuba diving in Maui, Bonaire and Grand Cayman. His coworkers will remember and miss him. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. Donations in his memory can be made to the Ricky Fund for the study of Feline Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the Winn Feline Foundation.