PAUL M. "HAP" KNOX
1946 - 2020
KNOX, Paul M. "Hap" Age 73 of Drew Plantation, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born to the late James and Nina (Wheeler) Knox on December 28, 1946. Following his graduation from Malden High School in 1964, he joined the United Stated Navy and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked many years for the United States Postal Service and retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Special Investigator. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. Some of his favorite activities included hunting, fishing and golfing, but spending time with his family is what he cherished most. Paul leaves behind his daughter Darlene L. and husband Michael Joltki of Winthrop, MA; three sons Michael P. of Unity, Daniel J. of Drew Plantation, ME, and Brian C. of Danforth, ME; eight grandchildren Michael, Jr., Alex, Samantha, Jacob, Macie, Daniel, Jr., Heather and Holland. He also leaves behind his sister Diane M. (Knox) and recently departed husband Kenneth Smith of York, ME; three brothers Gary S. and wife Debra of Danvers, MA, Richard J. and wife Janice of Hebron, CT and David C. and wife Kathleen of York, ME; along with his former wife Rita L. Knox of New Port Richey, FL, with whom he remained life-long friends. Lastly, he had many nieces, nephews and great friends that will miss him dearly. Family and friends are invited to gather for an interment service with military honors on Monday, September 21st at 11:00 am at Southern Maine Veteran's Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale, ME. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or any veterans charity of your choosing.

View the online memorial for Paul M. "Hap" KNOX


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Interment
11:00 AM
Southern Maine Veteran's Cemetery
