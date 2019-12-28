Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home
495 Park Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
(508) 994-0100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home
495 Park Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Lawrence Martyr Church
565 County St
New Bedford, MA
View Map
LESTAGE, Paul M. Of New Bedford, December 24, 2019, husband of Elizabeth A. (Perry) Lestage, father of Brent and his wife Holly, grandfather of Brittany and Taylor, brother of Rita Lebeau and Theresa Baillargeon. Paul served in the New Bedford Fire Department 1962-1993, was Secretary-Treasurer Emeritus for the Professional Firefighters of MA (PFFM), President of the New Bedford Police and Firefighters Association, President of the New Bedford Firefighters Association (IAFF 841), served on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (PRIM) and was a member of the New Bedford Retirement Board. Visiting Hours Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4-8PM, at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., NEW BEDFORD. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 9AM, at St. Lawrence Martyr Church, 565 County St., New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Veterans Transition House, 344 County St., New Bedford, MA 02740, or via their website at www.vetshouse.org For directions, obituary, and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
