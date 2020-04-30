|
|
O'CALLAGHAN, Paul M. "Whitey" Of Malden, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. He was 57 years old. Paul was a longtime employee for the city of Malden & a dedicated community member. Beloved husband of Nicole (Georgoudis) O'Callaghan. Loving son of Paul O'Callaghan & Hazel (Nicholasian) Griffin. Cherished father of Amanda Ray-Walsh, Paul J. O'Callaghan, Kevin M. O'Callaghan, & Brian P. O'Callaghan. Dear brother of Peter O'Callaghan, June Gallup, Kim Adams, Shaun & Mark Griffin, Shannon Manning, Kenneth Helmar, & Tracey Edington. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Services for Paul are private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send a message of condolence visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020