RE, Paul M. Age 62, Army Veteran, of South Attleboro, passed tragically on September 1, 2020. Son of the late John and Simone (Drecq) Re. Significant other to Joy Saint Hilaire. Brother of John, Joanne, and Daniel Re, and Marion Re O'Neill. Uncle to Larissa, Erin, Travis, Jill, Adam, Brittany, and Benjamin. Great-uncle to Ella, Sky, Mya, Henry, Ellie, and Liam. Paul was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be eternally missed. Funeral Services will be private. For complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
