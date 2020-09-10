RE, Paul M. Age 62, Army Veteran, of South Attleboro, passed tragically on September 1, 2020. Son of the late John and Simone (Drecq) Re. Significant other to Joy Saint Hilaire. Brother of John, Joanne, and Daniel Re, and Marion Re O'Neill. Uncle to Larissa, Erin, Travis, Jill, Adam, Brittany, and Benjamin. Great-uncle to Ella, Sky, Mya, Henry, Ellie, and Liam. Paul was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be eternally missed. Funeral Services will be private. For complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500





