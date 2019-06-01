HOWARD, Paul Michael Sr. At home with his family by his side on May 29, 2019. He was 90 years old. Paul was the beloved husband of Ruth D. (Moore) Howard and son of the late Martin J. and Ellen (Cullinan) Howard of Dorchester. He was the devoted father of Mary Wargo and her husband Bob of NY, Carol H. Howard of Falmouth, Claire-Marie Hammering of Grafton, Paul M. Howard Jr. of Millis and Thomas E. Howard of Millis. He leaves behind his special grandchildren Levi Wargo and his wife Polly, Georgia Torkelson and her husband Erik, Cpt. Thomas Hemmerling and his wife Cpt. Allise Hemmerling, Michael Howard and Ashlea Chave as well as 4 great-grandchildren Arielle, Jasmine, and Elestra Wargo, and Thomas B. Hemmerling. Paul was predeceased by his 2 sisters and 4 brothers. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by burial with military honors at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis. Visiting Hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary