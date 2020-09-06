1/1
PAUL MICHAEL SAINT
SAINT, Paul Michael Age 71, a resident of Franklin, TN and a former resident of Brewster, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 4. A graduate of Holy Cross College with a degree in political science, Mike earned his Master's in Business Administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University. A native of Needham, he spent summers in Brewster where his family had lived for five generations. He attended Boston College High School. After a career in journalism, politics and public relations, he founded The Saint Consulting Group in 1983 in Massachusetts. TSCG was the world's largest and most experienced firm in the new management consulting discipline of land use politics. Always an entrepreneur, he was founder and CEO of Anquiro, Inc., a tech company that provided critical market intelligence to companies. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anne Boggess Saint, and his two daughters, Molly Saint Sung (Max) and Sarah Riley Saint, both of Nashville, brothers, David, Jack and Joe Saint. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to the Nashville Opera, 3622 Redmon St., Nashville, TN 37209. www.williamsonmemorial.com

View the online memorial for Paul Michael SAINT


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
