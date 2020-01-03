Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:30 PM
Temple Isaiah
55 Lincoln St.
Lexington, MA
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Abby Brown
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Abby Brown
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Abby Brown
Shiva
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Shalom
117 E Main St
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL N. BROWN

PAUL N. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Paul N. Age 83, of West Concord, formerly of Bedford, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. For 61 years the beloved husband of Abby (Abramson). Devoted father of Sharon Brown Goldstein (Steven) and Louis E. Brown (Clair Goldberg). Adored grandfather of Evan, Kaila, Lara and Zece. Youngest brother of Murray (Edie) and the late Rona (Chic) Wasserman, and Howard (Carol). Paul spent his career in the Lexington Public Schools and as the Assistant Director of Camp Naticook. Paul loved the outdoors and was an active member of Temple Isaiah. Services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington on Sunday, January 5 at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Shawsheen Cemetery, 15 Shawsheen Rd., Bedford. Memorial Observance will follow burial until 4:00pm at Temple Isaiah and then at the home of Abby Brown 7-9pm Sunday evening and 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Monday, and at Congregation B'nai Shalom, 117 E Main St., Westborough, MA Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Isaiah. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020
Remember
