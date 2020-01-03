|
|
BROWN, Paul N. Age 83, of West Concord, formerly of Bedford, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. For 61 years the beloved husband of Abby (Abramson). Devoted father of Sharon Brown Goldstein (Steven) and Louis E. Brown (Clair Goldberg). Adored grandfather of Evan, Kaila, Lara and Zece. Youngest brother of Murray (Edie) and the late Rona (Chic) Wasserman, and Howard (Carol). Paul spent his career in the Lexington Public Schools and as the Assistant Director of Camp Naticook. Paul loved the outdoors and was an active member of Temple Isaiah. Services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington on Sunday, January 5 at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Shawsheen Cemetery, 15 Shawsheen Rd., Bedford. Memorial Observance will follow burial until 4:00pm at Temple Isaiah and then at the home of Abby Brown 7-9pm Sunday evening and 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Monday, and at Congregation B'nai Shalom, 117 E Main St., Westborough, MA Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Isaiah. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020